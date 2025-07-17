Juan Manuel Serrano Arce/Getty Images

Rangers new boy Djeidi Gassama has insisted he learned what to do on and off the pitch when he trained with Lionel Messi, Kylian Mbappe and Neymar at Paris Saint-Germain.

The Gers confirmed Gassama’s arrival from Championship club Sheffield Wednesday, who are mired in financial woes.

Mauritania-born Gassama, a left-winger, came through Paris Saint-Germain’s academy and made an appearance for them before joining Wednesday in 2023.

Gassama said that it was surreal to play with the likes Messi, Mbappe and Neymar after coming through the youth system at the French giants.

Recalling training with them, Gassama credited the trio for teaching him how to carry himself on and off the pitch and on how to approach training sessions.

Gassama told Rangers TV: “I started playing when I was young and then I played for the Under-19s at PSG and made my debut.

“It was crazy to be in a team with players like Messi, Mbappe, Neymar.

“It was a good experience for me to train with them, I learned a lot of things about the gym, what they do on and off the pitch.

Manager Time at Club Russell Martin June 2025 – present Philippe Clement October 2023 – February 2025 Michael Beale November 2022 – October 2023 Giovanni van Bronckhorst November 2021 – November 2022 Steven Gerrard June 2018 – November 2021 Last five permanent Rangers managers

“They give 100 per cent and when you see them you have to do the same and even training with them is like a game.”

Gassama is now focused on shining for Rangers and will look to put into practise what some of the stars of world football taught him while at PSG to succeed at Ibrox.

He is the latest of a host of signings through the door for Russell Martin, as the new Rangers manager continues to rebuild the squad.

With Rangers involved in the Champions League qualifiers, there remains the possibility that Gassama could come up against PSG in the competition next season.

Sheffield Wednesday were well served by Gassama, who appeared 84 times for the Championship club, scoring 12 goals and contributing four assists.

Martin will be pleased to add a hungry talent like Gassama for a reasonable fee as he seeks to challenge Celtic’s hegemony in the upcoming season.