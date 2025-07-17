Lars Baron/Getty Images

Sunderland now have a clearer pathway towards signing former Arsenal midfielder Granit Xhaka, as Saudi Pro League side Neom have pulled out of the race for the Bayer Leverkusen midfielder.

The Black Cats are showing ambition in the transfer market and are working on a bid to bring Xhaka back to the Premier League.

The former Arsenal man, though, has multiple suitors around the world, as he could leave the German club this summer.

However, most of his suitors are not going full throttle for him at the moment; Inter Milan and Juventus are not prioritising Xhaka, despite being keen.

A move to Saudi Arabia could have been hugely tempting for Xhaka and a problem for Sunderland, but, according to Belgian journalist Sacha Tavolieri, Neom are now out of the race.

The Saudi Arabian side do not want to pay €8m for the 32-year-old and the negotiations are currently not moving at all between the German club and Neom.

Turkish giants Fenerbahce and Sunderland remain the open options for Xhaka, but he is expected to be a tricky target; Jose Mourinho’s side have directly spoken to the player.

Interested club Sunderland Neom Fenerbahce Juventus Inter Milan Linked with Granit Xhaka

However, there are chances that the former Gunner may end up staying at Die Werkself and become an integral part of Erik ten Hag’s team.

The 32-year-old Switzerland midfield general is deemed a player who fits the profile at the Stadium of Light as the club want an experienced midfielder; they asked about Matteo Guendouzi this summer.

Regis Le Bris has been delivered multiple big-money signings already by the Sunderland board, but all of them lack proper Premier League experience.

Xhaka has played close to 300 games for Arsenal and if the Black Cats are able to land him, he could prove to be a very important presence at the club.