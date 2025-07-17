Christof Koepsel/Getty Images

Liverpool have a ‘total agreement in place’ with Newcastle United target Hugo Ekitike as they close in on signing him from Eintracht Frankfurt this summer.

The Reds have been exploring a deal to sign Alexander Isak from Newcastle, but the Magpies were not prepared to play ball.

As such, Liverpool are moving quickly to sign Ekitike from Eintracht Frankfurt, grabbing a striker that Newcastle had made their first choice target this summer.

Newcastle even sent a delegation to Germany for talks to do a deal, but saw Eintracht Frankfurt reject their first proposal.

Now Liverpool are firmly in the picture and, according to French journalist Santi Aouna, there is a ‘total agreement in place’ between the Reds and Ekitike on personal terms.

An agreement between the two clubs is also now rated as ‘close’.

Newcastle are set to switch their attention elsewhere, with Liverpool appearing to have now pushed them out of the way in the race for Ekitike.

Liverpool now have a contract in place for the highly rated French striker to sign.

Season Position 2024–25 1st 2023–24 3rd 2022–23 5th 2021–22 2nd 2020–21 3rd Liverpool F.C.’s last five league finishes

An agreement will need to be finalised with Eintracht Frankfurt, but it appears increasingly likely that Ekitike will be playing his football at Anfield next season.

Newcastle had tried to sign Ekitike twice previous to this summer’s pursuit, but lost out as he turned down a move to St James’ Park and ultimately joined Paris Saint-Germain.

Eintracht Frankfurt signed him on loan from the French giants, before then signing him on a permanent basis.

Just 23 years old, Liverpool will hope he offers an attacking solution for many years to come.

Liverpool are expected to sell Darwin Nunez this summer, following the Uruguayan’s underwhelming impact since his arrival from Benfica.

There are also continued question marks about the future of Luis Diaz, who is wanted by Bayern Munich and Barcelona.