Tottenham Hotspur linked Kyle Walker-Peters has not yet signed his contract with Besiktas and the Turkish side ‘want the matter resolved today’.

Walker-Peters is a free agent following the expiry of his contract at Southampton and that has made him an attractive target for a number of sides this summer.

The full-back has been linked with a possible return to Tottenham, where he would add to the homegrown player ranks and also cost no transfer fee, but he has seemed all set for Besiktas.

The Turkish giants were confident he would join, but there could be a possible snag.

Walker-Peters agreed terms with Besiktas, however the contract with the Turkish side remains unsigned and they appear to be growing restless.

According to Turkish journalist Yagiz Sabuncuoglu, Besiktas are waiting to hear from Walker-Peters.

The Turkish side ‘want the matter resolved today’. It is unclear if Besiktas will back out if the defender does not sign today.

Season Position 2024–25 17th 2023–24 5th 2022–23 8th 2021–22 4th 2020–21 7th Tottenham Hotspur’s last five league finishes

It remains to be seen if Walker-Peters is having second thoughts about signing for Ole Gunnar Solskjaer’s side and if there is another more tempting proposal on the table for him.

At 28 years old, Walker-Peters will want to make sure his next move is the right one.

He came through the youth set-up at Tottenham and has only ever played for Spurs and Southampton in his career so far.

Walker-Peters has two caps to his name for England and if he has hopes of adding to that then his choice of next club is crucial.

The defender featured regularly for Southampton in the Premier League last season, but was unable to stop Saints being relegated back down to the Championship.

Besiktas already have an English player on the books, having signed Tammy Abraham on loan from Roma earlier this summer.