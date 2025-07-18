David Rogers/Getty Images

Aston Villa ‘could consider’ letting midfielder Youri Tielemans go this summer, amid interest from Saudi Pro League side Al-Ittihad.

The 28-year-old has been key to Villa’s success under Unai Emery and is just one appearance short of playing 100 games under the Spanish tactician.

Aston Villa though need to trim their wage bill to stay in line with UEFA’s financial rules, something that has just been helped by offloading Enzo Barrenechea to Benfica.

Selling Tielemans would be a big call though as he is trusted by Emery and would not easily be replaceable at Villa Park.

The midfielder does have interest this summer and it comes from Saudi Arabia.

According to Belgian journalist Sacha Tavolieri, Pro League side Al-Ittihad are monitoring Tielemans and have him at the top of their list of targets.

Tielemans is happy at Aston Villa and is not pushing for a move, but Villa ‘could consider’ letting him move on given their need to raise funds and cut the wage bill.

Club Years Anderlecht 2013-2017 Monaco 2017-2019 Leicester City (loan) 2019 Leicester City 2019-2023 Aston Villa 2023- Youri Tielemans’ career history

It is unclear what level of offer for the 28-year-old may cause Aston Villa to give the green light to a departure to Saudi Arabia.

Tielemans would also be likely to be offered a very lucrative wage packet to head to the Middle East, which may play into his thinking given his age.

Aston Villa also need to do business of their own and may well be interested in signing Inter Milan defender Yann Bisseck.

Adding another centre-back is a priority for Villa, with Axel Disasi having returned to Chelsea following the end of his loan spell.

Bologna defender Jhon Lucumi is another target for Aston Villa, though they face competition from Premier League new boys Sunderland for the Colombian.