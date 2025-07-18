Stu Forster/Getty Images

Burnley, Sunderland and Leeds United have ‘all been eyeing’ a Brazilian defender, but face needing to change their proposals if they are to be able to land him.

All three sides won promotion from the Championship last term and now face the daunting task of surviving in the Premier League.

Keeping the door shut at the back will be crucial to doing that and Leeds have already added Jaka Bijol and Sebastiaan Bornauw as centre-backs.

Sunderland and Burnley have by contrast not brought in a centre-back yet and will want to boost their options in the heart of the backline.

Now the trio are looking towards a Brazilian defender who knows the Premier League well in the shape of Diego Carlos.

He is on the books at Turkish giants Fenerbahce and according to Turkish daily Takvim, all three clubs ‘have been eyeing’ Carlos.

At present, Burnley, Leeds and Sunderland want to sign Carlos on a loan deal, but Fenerbahce are not prepared to accept that.

Team Year Points Reading (C) 2005–06 106 Sunderland (C) 1998-99 105 Newcastle United (C) 2009–10 102 Leicester City (C) 2013–14 102 Fulham (C) 2000–01 101 Burnley (C) 2022–23 101 Top six most points total in Championship (from 1992-93);

(C) Champions

Fenerbahce will only accept a loan for the former Aston Villa man if it contains an obligation to buy.

They are keen to make sure if Carlos does go this summer then they are guaranteed it being a permanent move that will bring in cash.

Given Carlos is 32 years old, it is unclear if any of his Premier League suitors will be prepared to meet that demand and effectively commit to signing him for several years.

He joined Fenerbahce in the winter transfer window from Aston Villa, but saw his chances to make an impact limited as injury struck.

Carlos ended up with just four outings in the Turkish Super Lig to his name and Fenerbahce look willing to move him on quickly if their conditions are met.