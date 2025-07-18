Ahmad Mora/Getty Images

Besiktas ‘did not wait’ for West Ham United bound Kyle Walker-Peters to decide if he wanted to sign the contract they had offered for him and turned to alternatives.

Walker-Peters agreed a contract with the Turkish giants and was all set to sign on the dotted line.

The former Southampton defender though stalled on putting pen to paper, leaving Besiktas growing frustrated.

It has since emerged that Walker-Peters is to join West Ham, but Besiktas had already moved on from him.

According to Turkish journalist Gokmen Ozcan, Besiktas ‘did not wait’ for the full-back and turned to alternative options.

It is unclear who Ole Gunnar Solskjaer will now be signing to strengthen his full-back options, but Walker-Peters will be playing for West Ham in the Premier League.

He left Southampton at the expiry of his contract at the end of June and had been linked with several sides, including Tottenham Hotspur.

Person Position Erling Moe Assistant Serdar Topraktepe Assistant Mike Marsh Assistant Richard Hartis Goalkeeping coach Tom Green Analyst Ole Gunnar Solskjaer's main coaching staff at Besiktas

Walker-Peters will be returning to London, but to play under Graham Potter at West Ham.

The defender featured regularly for Southampton last term but was unable to help Saints avoid dropping down to the Championship.

A move to Besiktas would have seen Walker-Peters link up with striker Tammy Abraham, who has joined the Black Eagles on loan from Roma.

Besiktas also have other players who have played in England on the books, including former Arsenal defender Gabriel, ex-West Ham loan star Joao Mario and former Tottenham midfielder Gedson Fernandes.

Ex-Norwich City wide-man Milot Rashica plays for Besiktas too.

Solskjaer is being backed by the club’s board this summer as they look for him to get Besiktas into the Turkish Super Lig title mix next term.