Matt McNulty/Getty Images

Stoke City talent Sol Sidibe is ‘getting closer’ to a move to Dutch giants PSV Eindhoven as there are not too fart off the Potters’ demands.

The 18-year-old is a product of Stoke’s youth set-up and is a highly rated prospect for the future.

He was handed his senior debut by the Potters in 2023 and has since notched up 12 Championship appearances for the club.

His progress has been closely followed by several European clubs, who are keen on taking his services away from Stoke’s grasp.

Initially, French outfit Lille were keen on Sidibe but soon they were joined in the race by PSV Eindhoven.

Sidibe has already agreed terms with the Eredivisie giants and is happy enough to make the move to the Netherlands, but PSV Eindhoven must agree a fee with Stoke.

In an attempt to convince Stoke, PSV have submitted a number of offers close to try to agree a deal for Sidibe.

Game Competition Derby County (H) Championship Walsall (H) EFL Cup Sheffield Wednesday (A) Championship Stoke City’s first three games

Now, according to French journalist Marc Mechenoua, they are ‘getting closer’ to capturing Sidibe as they are not far off meeting Stoke’s demands.

It would end Sidibe’s ten-year-long association with Stoke, a club which gave him the platform to launch his senior career.

He has also gathered international experience with England’s Under-17 and Under-18 squads.

While Stoke look in line to lose Sidibe, they did manage to keep hold of Emre Tezgel, despite him also drawing interest from elsewhere.

Yorkshire giants Leeds United tried to sign the 19-year-old forward, but the Potters stood firm.

Their persistence with the teenager bore fruit as he signed a new two-year contract extension with the club in June.