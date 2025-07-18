Ian MacNicol/Getty Images

Rangers have turned down an offer for one of their midfielders, but negotiations between the two clubs are continuing.

Under Russell Martin, Rangers are looking at another summer of change and a host of fresh faces have so far arrived at Ibrox.

Defenders Max Aarons, Nasser Djiga and Emmanuel Fernandez have joined, while Joe Rothwell, Thelo Aasgaard and Lyall Cameron have bolstered the midfield.

Djeidi Gassama most recently signed from English Championship side Sheffield Wednesday on a cut-price deal, amid the Owls’ financial issues.

Rangers could see player exits too, with Lille trying to sign striker Hamza Igamane, while Cyriel Dessers is also drawing interest.

Now, according to Turkish outlet Fotomac (via A Spor), Rangers have received a bid from Besiktas for midfielder Mohamed Diomande.

The fee put on the table was €7.5m, but Rangers have ‘deemed the figure too low’ and turned it down.

Person Position Erling Moe Assistant Serdar Topraktepe Assistant Mike Marsh Assistant Richard Hartis Goalkeeping coach Tom Green Analyst Ole Gunnar Solskjaer's main coaching staff at Besiktas

Talks are continuing between the two clubs however and Besiktas are ‘looking to raise their offer quickly’ as they aim to finalise the transfer soon.

The Black Eagles are active across several fronts at the moment as they try to deliver players for former Manchester United manager Ole Gunnar Solskjaer to challenge for the Turkish Super Lig title next season.

Diomande featured heavily for Rangers over the course of last season as he made 54 appearances across all competitions, providing 15 goal contributions in those games.

He provided an assist against Turkish opposition in the Europa League, against Jose Mourinho’s Fenerbahce, as Rangers pulled off a superb 3-1 win in Istanbul.

That is likely to have been a performance which especially caught Besiktas’ attention.

Rangers still have the 23-year-old under contract for a further three years and if the Ivorian is sold then Martin will surely want to bring in a replacement for him quickly.