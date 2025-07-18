Christopher Furlong/Getty Images

Everton are set to add one more friendly to their pre-season schedule to give manager David Moyes a chance to better assess his squad ahead of a crucial domestic season, according to insider The Bobble.

Now is the first summer at the Merseyside club following the takeover by The Friedkin Group in December last year.

There have been significant changes at the club since the takeover, with the appointment of a new manager, the unveiling of their new stadium and the appointment of a new sporting director.

With the summer transfer window now in full swing, the owners have the chance to flex their financial muscles to bring in players who they think will improve the squad.

Following a significant clear-out, Everton’s deal-makers are working overtime to get the players Moyes wants.

The signatures of Thierno Barry and Mark Travers have already been completed and the club have played their first pre-season friendly against Accrington Stanley.

Everton are due to play Blackburn Rovers in a friendly, while they are then in action at the Premier League Summer Series in the United States.

Game Competition Leeds United (A) Premier League Brighton (H) Premier League Wolves (A) Premier League Everton’s first three games

That involves Everton playing against Bournemouth, West Ham United and Manchester United, with all three games in the US.

Moyes though wants to add another fixture and Everton will be taking on Port Vale.

The game will take place behind closed doors at the Hill Dickinson Stadium and the date of the clash is unknown.

It will give the Everton boss another opportunity to run the rule over his squad while the transfer window is still open.

Port Vale will also be able to use the occasion to test themselves ahead of the new campaign.