Marseille are still the frontrunners to sign Timothy Weah, but Leeds United and Everton are ‘currently in the background’ and ‘still interested’ in snapping up the Juventus man.

Weah is a wanted man this summer and Juventus have been keen to offload him, but he would not play ball on joining Nottingham Forest even though a deal was agreed.

Marseille quickly emerged as the most likely option for the American, despite two more Premier League sides being interested in the shape of Everton and Leeds.

Everton need more attacking options even though they have just landed tall striker Thierno Barry from Villarreal.

Leeds’ only attacking addition so far is Lukas Nmecha and Daniel Farke does want more firepower in the final third.

The state of play now sees Marseille still in the lead for Weah, but Everton and Leeds have not gone away, according to Italian journalist Mirko Di Natale.

The pair are ‘currently in the background’ at the moment and they are ‘still interested’ in snapping him up.

League With Ligue 1 Paris Saint-Germain, Lille Scottish Premiership Celtic Serie A Juventus Leagues Timothy Weah has played in

Juventus and Marseille have not reached an agreement on the transfer fee, and they continue to negotiate.

Everton and Leeds are likely to keep a close eye on the situation as they see whether there is scope for them to step in.

Weah can play almost anywhere on the pitch and his versatility is sure to be something which has impressed his suitors.

The American is not new to the demands of British football as he had a loan spell at Scottish champions Celtic when he was on the books at Paris Saint-Germain earlier in his career.

While the Premier League is a different animal, Weah’s settling in period off the pitch would likely be easier.