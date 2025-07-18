Pedro Salado/Getty Images

Feyenoord defender David Hancko, who has been linked with Everton, is now in the process of finalising a move to the Saudi Pro League.

Hancko is a left-footed Slovakian centre-back who helped Feyenoord to third in the Eredivisie and progress to the Round of 16 in the Champions League in the recently concluded campaign.

He has been repeatedly linked with a move away from Feyenoord, with clubs in the Premier League taking a look at his talents.

Everton, who are looking to back David Moyes in the transfer window, have been the most recent Premier League link for Hancko.

However, the Toffees look likely to lose out on the defender as he is in the process of finalising a move to Saudi Arabian side Al-Nassr, according to Dutch journalist Martijn Krabbendam.

Al-Nassr finished the 2024-25 Saudi Pro League in third place and have been scouring Europe and beyond for players to mount a stronger challenge in the upcoming season.

Fernando Hierro, Al-Nassr’s sporting director, will look to strengthen in accordance with the demands of the Pro League and the AFC Champions League, with Al-Nassr having qualified for the 2025-26 AFC Champions League Two group stage.

Season Position (Premier League) 2024–25 13th 2023–24 15th 2022–23 17th 2021–22 16th 2020–21 10th Everton’s last five league finishes

Feyenoord are set to bank a club record fee from the sale, allowing them opportunity to strengthen their squad.

Arne Slot guided Hancko and Feyenoord to the Eredivisie in 2022-23 and is rated highly by Hancko who predicts he will be among the top 3 coaches in the world.

Everton have so far brought in Thierno Barry, from Villarreal, kept Charly Alcaraz, from Flamengo, on a permanent basis, and added goalkeeper Mark Travers to the mix.

Moyes may still want another centre-back, with Mason Holgate having departed, but Hancko will not be heading to the Hill Dickinson Stadium this summer.

At the age of just 27, some eyebrows may be raised at Hancko deciding to move to Saudi Arabia.

There is though time for the defender to return to Europe later in his career.