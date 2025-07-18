Molly Darlington/Getty Images

Josh Windass, who has left Sheffield Wednesday, has a host of clubs chasing him, including Norwich City and Derby County.

The attacking midfielder was able to give notice on his Wednesday contract after the club failed to pay him on time for two consecutive months.

The Owls continue to be in the grip of financial trouble and are heading towards the new season with a thin squad too, amid further departures being expected.

Windass was a key man at Hillsborough and looks to now have many options in front of him to choose from.

That group includes Norwich City and Derby County, who are both admirers of what the former Rangers man brings to the table.

Journalist Tom Bogert wrote on X: “I’ve heard Wrexham, Norwich, Wrexham, Leicester, Genoa and Derby. Expected to make a decision next week.”

Landing the 31-year-old on a free transfer would likely be viewed as a coup for whichever club manage to sign him.

Season Position 2024–25 19th (Championship) 2023–24 2nd (League One, promoted) 2022–23 7th (League One) 2021–22 23rd (Championship, relegated) 2020–21 21st (Championship) Derby County's last five league finishes

Heading to Genoa would hand Windass an experience outside of English football and that may well appeal to the now former Wednesday man.

Windass struck 13 times for Sheffield Wednesday in the Championship last season, while he also managed to chip in with five assists.

He scored against both Norwich and Derby for Sheffield Wednesday, while he also went on a red hot run of scoring in five successive Championship games in December and early January.

One of his goals was a sensational effort from the half-way line and at the time Windass was clear he wants the win the Puskas Award.

Windass is now just 27 appearances short of hitting the 200-appearances milestone in the Championship and if he stays within the division and stays fit, he has ever chance of doing that in the approaching season.

The attacker has played for four clubs in his career, with Accrington Stanley, Rangers and Wigan Athletic his other previous sides.