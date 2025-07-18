Jan Kruger/Getty Images

La Liga club Espanyol are looking to bring back one of their former players in the shape of Luca Koleosho, who plays for Premier League new boys Burnley.

The United States-born winger joined the Clarets in the summer of 2023 for £2.6m when the Turf Moor side were in the Premier League.

He impressed with his skill levels at Turf Moor, but after the first 15 Premier League games, he suffered an injury, which ruled him out for the remainder of that season.

The Italy Under-21 international started last season as Scott Parker’s go-to choice for the right-wing position.

However, Marcus Edwards’ mid-season arrival reduced his game time drastically and following Burnley’s automatic promotion, Edwards has been signed permanently from Sporting Lisbon.

The former Tottenham Hotspur academy graduate is expected to be the starting right-winger at Turf Moor in the upcoming campaign.

Now Koleosho is attracting transfer interest from his former club Espanyol, according to Spanish daily Marca.

Club Years Espanyol 2022-2023 Burnley 2023- Luca Koleosho’s career history

The Clarets extended his contract only last year and it does not expire until the summer of 2029.

Even though he can slot in on both wings, Koleosho is primarily a right-winger, and it remains to be seen if he fancies a return to his old club.

In the second half of the last term, he featured in only seven games and he could look to move on from Turf Moor for regular game time.

All eyes will be on Periquitos to see if they will make an approach for the 20-year-old in the coming days and weeks.

Burnley are already seeing another attacker head through the exit door as Michael Obafemi has an agreement with Turkish side Kasimpasa.

The Clarets are also in the market themselves for attackers and recently opened talks to try to land Sassuolo’s Andrea Pinamonti.