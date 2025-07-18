Charlie Crowhurst/Getty Images

Leeds United are continuing with their efforts to sign Hoffenheim midfielder Anton Stach, despite closing in on Sean Longstaff from Newcastle United.

The Whites have accelerated towards their targets this month as they are looking to put their new boys through a proper pre-season under Daniel Farke.

Leeds play Manchester United this Saturday at the Friends Arena in Sweden to kick their friendlies off.

They will be able to field their new signings in the shape of Gabriel Gudmundsson, Jaka Bijol, Sebastiaan Bornauw and Lukas Nmecha.

Longstaff is expected to be added to the fresh faces, but Leeds also want to sign another midfielder.

Hoffenheim’s Stach is a midfielder that Leeds have been looking to bring in.

Leeds have been informed that they must pay €20m if they want to land the German midfielder.

Club Osnabruck Jeddeloh Wolfsburg Greuther Furth Mainz Hoffenheim Clubs Anton Stach has played for

And according to journalist Graham Smyth, the Whites hierarchy are still in negotiations to sign the 26-year-old.

The defensive midfielder has more than 100 Bundesliga appearances to his name and he can slot in as a centre-back comfortably when needed.

He has even played for the Germany national side two times and if Leeds are able to secure him, Stach will play his club football outside Germany for the first time in his career so far.

Midfielder Stach is not the only player that the Whites are in the process of working to sign, as Feyenoord winger Igor Paixao is a top target for Leeds this summer, but they are holding internal discussions about a bid given the costs involved.

Transfer talk over Paixao increased on Friday when he was spotted at the airport in Amsterdam, but it later emerged that was not related to a potential transfer away from Feyenoord.