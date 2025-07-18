Harry Trump/Getty Images

Leeds United have turned down an offer from La Liga side Real Betis for Mateo Joseph after the Spaniards came back with another proposal for him, according to The Athletic.

Joseph is a player of real interest to Betis, who have snapped up Junior Firpo following the end of his Leeds contract, and they tried to sign him in the winter transfer window.

Leeds turned down a £10m bid from Betis in January, something which one former White felt was a big call, but the Spanish side have not given up and still want the striker.

They came back to Leeds this week with another proposal, trying to sign Joseph on a loan deal with then an option to sign him on a permanent basis.

That was an offer that Leeds wasted no time in rejecting and they informed Betis he is not for sale.

A move to Betis would put Joseph in La Liga, which could increase his chances of playing for the senior Spain side, while the Seville-based club also have European football on the agenda.

Manuel Pellegrini’s men qualified for the Europa League, while last season they also reached the final of the Conference League.

Season Player Club Goals 2024–25 Joel Piroe Leeds United 19 2023–24 Sammie Szmodics Blackburn Rovers 27 2022–23 Chuba Akpom Middlesbrough 28 2021–22 Aleksandar Mitrovic Fulham 43 2020–21 Ivan Toney Brentford 33 Top goalscorers in the last five Championship seasons

Manchester United winger Antony impressed while on loan at Betis.

Whether Leeds might change their stance on Joseph later in the window remains to be seen as they are chasing attacking reinforcements.

Lukas Nmecha was signed from German side Wolfsburg, while Leeds have made an enquiry about Getafe attacker Christantus Uche.

They have not made a bid for Uche, despite asking about him some weeks ago, and he is unlikely to be the only attacker on their radar.

He is also on Aston Villa and Newcastle United’s radar.

If Leeds do make further attacking additions then that could push Joseph down the pecking order at Elland Road.

He started last season as the club’s first choice striker, in a clear vote of confidence from Daniel Farke, but after struggling to score goals, was dropped in favour of Joel Piroe.

Piroe went on to top score in the Championship last term with 19 goals, but there remain question marks over whether the former Swansea City man will be able to repeat that feat in the Premier League.

Joseph was told by one of his team-mates towards the end of last season to stay hungry.

That could prove challenging if he starts the new season as Leeds’ third choice striker, which could happen if the Whites make another attacking signing.