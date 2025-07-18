Mark Runnacles/Getty Images

Rangers have not officially followed up an approach to Leicester City about Conor Coady, but the deal ‘could still go ahead’, according to the Daily Mail.

Russell Martin has boosted his centre-back options by bringing in Nasser Djiga on loan from Wolves, while Emmanuel Fernandez has been signed from Peterborough United.

He could want more fresh faces ahead of a busy season where Rangers will be expected to close the gap on Celtic.

Coady has been strongly linked with a move to Ibrox and Rangers did make an approach for him two weeks ago.

The Gers have not yet followed that up officially, but unless new Leicester boss Marti Cifuentes specifically wants to keep the former Wolves man then a move to Rangers ‘could still go ahead’.

Rangers under Martin have favoured doing business south of the border this summer and signing Coady would be a continuation of that policy.

It appears to be one that Martin has bet big on and needs to pay off, with many Rangers fans unhappy with the club appointing him as manager.

Player From Fee Tore Andre Flo Chelsea £12m Ryan Kent Liverpool £6.5m Michael Ball Everton £6.5m Danilo Feyenoord £6m Mikel Arteta Barcelona £5.8m Rangers’s top 5 record transfers

Rangers have just announced the squad for their Champions League qualifier against Greek Super League giants Panathinaikos.

Centre-backs Robin Propper and Ben Davies are not in it, in a clear signal the Gers want to offload the pair this summer.

Davies spent last season on loan at Birmingham City in League One, while Propper has been subject to interest from his native Netherlands.

Left-back Ridvan Yilmaz has also been omitted from the squad.

The Champions League qualifier will be an early test of Martin’s new-look Rangers side and their approach to the game.

Martin was criticised for refusing to change his approach when Southampton boss despite the Saints being consistently beaten in the Premier League last season.

Southampton ultimately sacked him.

Going out of the Champions League would be an early blow for the former MK Dons boss as he looks to win over the doubters.