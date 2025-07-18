Johnnie Izquierdo/Getty Images

Bologna sporting director Marco Di Vaio has insisted that the club have had no official approach for Nottingham Forest target Dan Ndoye, but is aware he has interest.

The 24-year-old winger featured in 41 games overall for Bologna last season, eight of which were in the Champions League league phase.

Ndoye faced two Premier League clubs in the competition, coming up against Liverpool and Aston Villa.

The attacker is a wanted man this summer, as Serie A giants Napoli have managed to reach a personal agreement with Ndoye, but so have Nottingham Forest.

The Tricky Trees have offered him a five-year contract to play in the Premier League next season.

Bologna’s sporting director Di Vaio has insisted that no official bids have been received by the club for Ndoye yet, despite the transfer chatter.

Di Vaio said on the sidelines of a charity gala dinner (via Tutto Mercato): “The boy has some interest, but not officially from any team.”

Club Years Lausanne Sport 2018-2020 Nice 2020-2022 Lausanne Sport (loan) 2020 Basel (loan) 2021-2022 Basel 2022-2023 Bologna 2023- Dan Ndoye’s career history

Ndoye leaving though is not something to take for granted Di Vaio believes and the sporting director stressed the Switzerland international could still sign a new contract, with talks taking place.

“We’re also talking to him about the possibility of extending and improving his contract, and he’s also open to it.

“The goal is to maintain the team’s structure and make as few changes as possible.”

After selling Anthony Elanga to Newcastle United, Nottingham Forest are also looking at the possibility of losing Morgan Gibbs-White to Tottenham Hotspur.

Even though the move is on hold at the moment, it is expected to eventually happen.

And that raises the pressure on Nottingham Forest to react, with Ndoye someone they want to come in.

Ndoye has so far played his club football in Switzerland, France and Italy.