Sheffield Wednesday do not want to lose Rangers target Pierce Charles, as the Owls see him as their immediate number 1 ahead of the new season.

The Northern Ireland goalkeeper is seen as a huge talent at Hillsborough and has no shortage of interested clubs looking at a potential swoop.

Charles was involved in Manchester City’s youth system until 2021, before the Owls snapped him up.

Sheffield Wednesday’s financial issues have seen a host of players leave the club, with Josh Windass the latest, and now the attacking midfielder is wanted by several sides.

Now Charles could be another crown jewel taken away from Hillsborough as Rangers, who want to sign another goalkeeper, are keen.

Jack Butland struggled at Ibrox last season and Russell Martin wants another goalkeeper in through the door.

Brighton’s in-demand goalkeeper Carl Rushworth is someone they want, but a move to Rangers is currently considered to be off.

Now Sheffield Wednesday’s talented shot-stopper Pierce has emerged as a top option for the Gers, who have already signed Djeidi Gassama from the Owls.

Level Year Northern Ireland U17s 2021 Northern Ireland U19s 2023 Northern Ireland U21s 2024 Northern Ireland 2024- Pierce Charles at international level

However, according to journalist Joe Crann, Sheffield Wednesday do not want to sell Charles this summer, despite their issues.

They are keen to do all they can to try to hold on to the teenage shot-stopper.

Brighton’s James Beadle, who has joined Birmingham City this summer, was the Owls’ number one choice last campaign, and now, following his departure, Charles is set to be their go-to custodian.

The Northern Irish shot-stopper signed a contract extension last summer, which runs until 2027, but the financial situation at Sheffield Wednesday has made the club vulnerable.

Sheffield Wednesday have so far not had any firm offers put on the table for Pierce, even though there have been enquiries.

The Owls currently have a thin first team squad and unless there is a serious turnaround at Hillsborough, will be favourites to be relegated from the Championship in the new campaign.

There also still remain question marks about the future of highly rated manager Danny Rohl.