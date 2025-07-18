George Wood/Getty Images

Leeds United target Igor Paixao has been ‘spotted’ at Amsterdam’s Schipol Airport, but thoughts he is heading to finalise a move away from Feyenoord have been dismissed.

The Feyenoord attacker is a wanted man this summer, with Marseille already having failed with an offer for his services and Leeds now mulling putting in a bid.

Leeds even presented their project to Paixao earlier this week in an effort to convince him that a move to Elland Road would be the right one to make.

Now, amidst speculation over Paixao’s future going into overdrive, the Brazilian was ‘spotted’ at Amsterdam’s Schiphol airport, according to Feyenoord Transfermarkt.

However, Feyenoord fans can breathe a sigh of relief for now.

Paixao is not flying out of the Netherlands to seal a transfer, but instead to recover from an injury back in his homeland of Brazil.

Leeds also look to have work to do if they do want to bring the attacker in as Marseille remain ‘the only concrete option’ for him at the moment.

Season Player Club Goals 2024–25 Joel Piroe Leeds United 19 2023–24 Sammie Szmodics Blackburn Rovers 27 2022–23 Chuba Akpom Middlesbrough 28 2021–22 Aleksandar Mitrovic Fulham 43 2020–21 Ivan Toney Brentford 33 Top goalscorers in the last five Championship seasons

Paixao has given his blessing to a move to the Stade Velodrome if an agreement is reached between the two clubs.

Leeds have focused on signing reinforcements for mostly their defence this summer, though Sean Longstaff is to arrive to boost the midfield.

Lukas Nmecha did join to give Daniel Farke another option in attack, but Leeds are expected to make more signings in that area.

The Whites are keen to make sure they have enough firepower to survive in the Premier League next season.

To that end, they have also just rejected a fresh bid from Real Betis for attacker Mateo Joseph.

Paixao was linked with a move to Liverpool last summer to follow Arne Slot and admitted he was regularly asked about it at the time.