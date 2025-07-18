George Wood/Getty Images

Aston Villa star Louie Barry is set to join Championship side Sheffield United this weekend or early next week, according to journalist Mike McGrath.

The 22-year-old attacker was regarded as a top talent when he was a teenager and he was even in Barcelona’s youth academy.

He headed back to England with Aston Villa in 2020 and has kicked on with his development at Villa Park.

Barry has been sent on seven loan spells away from Villa Park to clubs in League Two, League One and the Championship, to hone his skills further.

Scottish Premiership giants Celtic were also interested in the Aston Villa star this smmer, but they are set to miss out on him.

Barry is set for another Championship loan spell, as Sheffield United are on the verge of signing him.

Things were not moving for a while, but in recent days, there has been a breakthrough in talks between the clubs.

Club Aston Villa Ipswich Town Swindon Town MK Dons Salford City Stockport County Hull City Clubs Louie Barry has played for

And now it has been suggested that Barry will join the Bramall Lane outfit by Saturday or Sunday, or by early next week.

The attacker was loan at Hull City, where new Sheffield United boss Ruben Selles got the chance to see him up close.

Hull wanted to keep hold of Barry, but a transfer embargo spoiled their plans.

Unai Emery admitted earlier this year that Aston Villa have a plan in place for Barry’s continued development.

The Blades failed to beat Sunderland in the Championship playoff final last term, something which cost Chris Wilder his job as manager, and Barry will hope to play an important part in Sheffield United’s upcoming season.