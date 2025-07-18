Shaun Botterill/Getty Images

Tottenham Hotspur stand ready to meet the asking price for Bournemouth defender Illya Zabarnyi only if he opens up to a move to north London this summer.

Despite securing their first European trophy in 41 years in the shape of the Europa League, Tottenham endured their lowest top-flight finish in 48 years, finishing 17th in the Premier League with just 38 points.

As a consequence, Ange Postecoglou was sacked and has been replaced by Thomas Frank, who joined after seven years at Brentford.

Spurs have already added Mathys Tel following his loan from Bayern Munich, while Kota Takai has been brought in to boost the backline.

The young Japanese is unlikely to be thrown in though and amid Cristian Romero being looking to leave, Tottenham want to sign Bournemouth’s Zabarnyi.

According to Italian journalist Luca Bendoni, Spurs are prepared to meet Bournemouth’s €70m price tag for the defender, on the condition that he opens up to the move.

Zabaryni favours a switch to French side Paris Saint-Germain and they are his priority.

Player To Fee Harry Kane Bayern Munich £100m Gareth Bale Real Madrid £86.3m Kyle Walker Manchester City £45m Luka Modric Real Madrid £33m Dimitar Berbatov Manchester United £30.75m Tottenham Hotspur F.C.’s top 5 record sale transfers

The defender is waiting to see the European champions agree on a fee with Bournemouth in order that he can move to the Parc des Princes.

It is suggested that the coming days will be crucial to see if PSG do put in a new bid for the player.

It is unclear if the Cherries would rather sell the defender abroad or would rather to do business with Tottenham if Zabarnyi indicates he will go to north London.

Bournemouth look set to start the new season with a brand new centre-back pairing having already sold Dean Huijsen to Real Madrid.

Spurs boss Frank will look to conclude the club’s transfer dealings as quickly as possible to allow him every chance to get a look at the new boys before the season proper begins.