West Ham United are hesitant to meet Liverpool’s asking price for Harvey Elliott, and want to see if they can loan him in with an option to buy, according to journalist Jack Rosser.

The Hammers have finally started making moves in the summer transfer window after Mohammed Kudus’ departure to Tottenham Hotspur.

West Ham have been keen to watch what they spend this summer and they pocketed £55m from the Ghana attacker’s departure.

Senegalese left-back El Hadji Malick Diouf is their only signing so far, after Jean-Clair Todibo’s loan was made permanent.

Kyle Walker-Peters is also London Stadium-bound, after Besiktas refused to wait for a decision, even though he agreed to a contract with the Super Lig club.

Elliott has attracted interest from multiple clubs this summer, including Bayer Leverkusen, while RB Leipzig ruled out a swoop due to the cost involved.

Liverpool are happy to let him go for the right price and they want £40m for the versatile attacker.

Club Years Fulham 2018-2019 Liverpool 2019- Blackburn Rovers (loan) 2020-2021 Harvey Elliott’s career history

The London club, though, are reluctant to meet that, and they will be exploring a loan with an option to buy for the England Under-21 international.

The 22-year-old started only two games in Arne Slot’s Premier League-winning side and Florian Wirtz’s arrival is only likely to make his game time go down.

Elliott has enough versatility and Graham Potter sees the left-footer as a player who can fill in for the departed Kudus.

Liverpool are trying to sign Hugo Ekitike, and it remains to be seen if they will entertain a loan departure for Elliott, who has enough transfer interest in the window.

Given the outlay for Wirtz, Jeremie Frimpong and Milos Kerkez, combined with a likely Ekitike deal, Liverpool could well demand cash for Elliott.