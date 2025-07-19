Lewis Storey/Getty Images

Leeds United look set to miss out on key attacking target Igor Paixao as Marseille have almost reached an agreement with Feyenoord to sign him.

The Brazilian attacker is a wanted man this summer and could leave De Kuip if Feyenoord are happy with the proposal on the table.

Leeds are huge admirers of Paixao and only days ago presented their project to the Feyenoord man, trying to win him over to a move to Elland Road.

The likely fee was something which gave Leeds pause for thought and they have had internal discussions, but Marseille have not been sitting idle during that time.

‘Agreement almost reached’ between Feyenoord and Marseille is the state of play now, according to French journalist Sebastien Denis.

The French side are set to agree a deal which will see Feyenoord earn €35m from selling the attacker.

Marseille will be aware that Paixao is a wanted man, with Aston Villa and Arsenal also linked with him this summer, and will push to get him in through the Stade Velodrome door as soon as possible.

Striker Age Joel Piroe 25 Mateo Joseph 21 Joe Gelhardt 23 Patrick Bamford 31 Lukas Nmecha 26 Leeds United’s striking options

Transfer speculation around Paixao hit fever pitch on Friday when he was spotted at Amsterdam airport.

It emerged he was instead heading back to Brazil for treatment on an injury and whether that may hold up a transfer remains to be seen.

Unless Leeds can make a forceful late attempt to hijack the deal then Paixao looks set to be playing for Roberto De Zerbi’s Marseille next season.

The Whites have so far added just one attacker in the shape of the injury prone Lukas Nmecha, while Daniel Farke has confirmed that Patrick Bamford is not part of his plans.

Whether Leeds will bank on Joel Piroe to be a prolific goalscorer in the Premier League remains to be seen.