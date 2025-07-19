George Wood/Getty Images

Sunderland target Granit Xhaka is ‘very enthusiastic’ about moving to Turkish giants Fenerbahce this summer.

Xhaka could move on from German side Bayer Leverkusen in the ongoing transfer window as he is generating substantial interest.

Sunderland boss Regis Le Bris is keen to have his experience in midfield and the Black Cats have been exploring a swoop for him.

There has been interest from Saudi Pro League side Neom, but that move looks less likely to happen.

And Jose Mourinho’s Fenerbahce are also in the mix to try to sign the former Arsenal man.

Fenerbahce represent heavyweight competition for Sunderland to deal with and the Black Cats’ cause has not been helped by Xhaka’s view.

The Swiss midfielder is, according to Turkish journalist Salim Manav, ‘very enthusiastic’ about moving to Istanbul with Fenerbahce.

Trophy With Swiss Super Leage x2 Basel FA Cup x 2 Arsenal Bundesliga Bayer Leverkusen German Cup Bayer Leverkusen FIFA U17 World Cup Switzerland Granit Xhaka’s trophy wins

Talks are taking place and they are ‘progressing positively’, as the Turkish giants attempt to wrap up a move.

It is unclear how Sunderland’s own efforts to sign the former Arsenal man are progressing, but they are set to add to their attack by signing Armand Lauriente from Sassuolo.

With a deal agreed for the French attacker, he is flying to complete the switch and put himself at Le Bris’ disposal.

Landing Xhaka too would boost the Black Cats, with the 32-year-old midfielder having substantial know-how when it comes to the Premier League, due to his long stint at Arsenal.

Xhaka was on the books at the Emirates from 2016 until 2023 and made nearly 300 appearances for the Gunners along the way.

He headed to Germany with Bayer Leverkusen in 2023 and won the Bundesliga in his first season at the club.

Xhaka helped Leverkusen finish runners-up last term.