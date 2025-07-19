Michael Steele/Getty Images

Lille are ‘struggling’ in their talks with Rangers to sign striker Hamza Igamane, amid Everton, Feyenoord and Udinese all being keen on the Moroccan.

Igamane has agreed to move to Lille and has a contractual agreement in place with the French Ligue 1 club, who are seeking to replace Jonathan David.

Rangers though have not signed off on a deal with Lille and it had been suggested they would not do so until after their Champions League qualifier against Panathinaikos.

Now though there is doubt over whether a move to Lille might happen at all for Igamane.

Lille are ‘struggling’ to agree terms with Rangers, according to Belgian journalist Sacha Tavolieri, amid other clubs now also being in the picture.

Everton and Udinese have made enquiries about potentially signing Igamane, while Feyenoord have now entered the race too.

Feyenoord are set to soon receive a big influx of funds from selling Brazilian attacker Igor Paixao to French side Marseille.

Interested club Can offer Lille Ligue 1, Europa League Feyenoord Eredivisie, Champions League Udinese Serie A Everton Premier League What suitors can offer Hamza Igamane

The Dutch giants seem to think that Igamane could fit the bill and they would likely be in a position to put a tempting proposal on the table.

Whether Igamane would agree to go to the Eredivisie ahead of Ligue 1, Serie A or the Premier League is though open to question.

The striker scored 16 times for Rangers in 46 outings last season as the Gers endured a difficult campaign during which Philippe Clement lost his job as manager.

Igamane, 22, struck four times in the Europa League, with goals against FCSB, Nice (two) and Tottenham Hotspur.

His goals against Nice are likely to have especially caught Lille’s eye.

Rangers do have the Moroccan under contract for another four years and are in a good position to drive a hard bargain over his exit.