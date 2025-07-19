Molly Darlington/Getty Images

A move to Leeds United for Hoffenheim midfielder Anton Stach is ‘considered a done deal’ after ‘intensive negotiations’ saw the clubs reach an agreement.

Despite having just signed Sean Longstaff to add to their midfield options, Daniel Farke wants another body in the engine room.

Leeds have been holding talks with Hoffenheim about signing Stach, with the Germans prepared to play ball provided they get at least €20m.

Now, according to German broadcaster Sky Deutschland, the move is ‘considered a done deal’.

Leeds and Hoffenheim have held ‘intensive negotiations’ in recent days to agree a €20m plus add-ons deal for the midfielder.