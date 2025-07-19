David Ramos/Getty Images

Former Rangers midfielder John Lundstram has returned to Trabzonspor after missing time to try and seal a move away from the club.

Lundstram only joined the Turkish side last summer after he decided to leave Rangers at the end of his Ibrox contract.

The midfielder made 44 appearances for Trabzonspor last season as he featured on a regular basis.

Trabzonspor though have declared the 31-year-old surplus to requirements and want to offload him from the club this summer.

As such, he was not at Trabzonspor’s training camp as he tried to seal a move away, but it appears nothing is close to happening for Lundstram.

According to Turkish outlet Gunebakis, he has now headed to Trabzonspor’s training camp and will leave only if there is any development on the transfer front.

The Turkish giants remain keen to move on the midfielder.

Club Appearances Rangers 153 Sheffield United 120 Oxford United 104 Trabzonspor 44 Blackpool 18 Yeovil Town 16 Doncaster Rovers 14 Leyton Orient 13 Scunthorpe United 7 John Lundstram’s appearances by club

Lundstram made a substantial 153 appearances for Rangers during his time at the club and also collected silverware.

He picked up both the Scottish Cup and the Scottish League Cup with the Gers, who he also helped to reach the final of the Europa League.

Lundstram was joined at Trabzonspor last summer by Borna Barisic, who also left Rangers to sign for the Turkish club.

The 32-year-old is also surplus to requirements at Trabzonspor and they are looking to offload him along with Lundstram.

Barisic spent the second half of last season on loan at La Liga side Leganes, but suffered a cruciate ligament injury which meant he played just once for the Spanish club.

Lundstram could represent an experienced midfield option for Rangers this summer on a cut-price deal, but there are so far no signs to suggest Russell Martin is looking to bring him back to Ibrox.