George Wood/Getty Images

Leeds United have been linked with a potential move for Augsburg goalkeeper Finn Dahmen, who was included in the footballers’ association team of the year last season, as they look to sign a new custodian.

Daniel Farke’s Premier League new boys are expected to sign a new goalkeeper before the transfer window closes, with Illan Meslier having been regularly error-prone and Karl Darlow largely inexperienced at Premier League level.

A number of goalkeepers have been linked with the Whites, including Torino goalkeeper Vanja Milinkovic-Savic, but he now appears set for Napoli.

The net is being cast wide by Leeds, who have looked towards Germany for signings this summer.

Lukas Nmecha and Sebastiaan Bornauw have arrived from the Bundesliga and Anton Stach is also on the way.

They could be joined by Augsburg goalkeeper Dahmen as Leeds are linked with him, according to German daily Bild.

With injury and a spell on the bench playing its part, the 27-year-old ended last season with 19 Bundesliga appearances to his name and nine clean sheets.

Player Club Finn Dahmen Augsburg Nico Schlotterbeck Borussia Dortmund Jonathan Tah Bayer Leverkusen Dayot Upamecano Bayern Munich Joshua Kimmich Bayern Munich Granit Xhaka Bayer Leverkusen Jamal Musiala Bayern Munich Florian Wirtz Bayer Leverkusen Nadiem Amiri Mainz Michael Olise Bayern Munich Harry Kane Bayern Munich German Footballers’ Association team of the year last season

Despite the limited game time he made an impression, as he was included in the footballers’ association team of the year.

Dahmen, who played for Germany at Under-21 level earlier in his career, could be tempted by the idea of a move to the Premier League with Leeds.

Like Stach, who is Elland Road bound, he has never played his football outside Germany.

The goalkeeper is eligible to play for England at international level as he has an English mother.

Dahmen came through the youth set-up at Mainz and was signed by Augsburg in the summer of 2023.

While he warmed the bench at Mainz, at Augsburg he has been able to play regular football in the Bundesliga.

It is unclear how much Leeds would have to fork out for Dahmen, who has another two years on his Augsburg deal.