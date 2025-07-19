Markus Gilliar/Getty Images

Leeds United signing Anton Stach is ‘a stab in the heart of Hoffenheim fans’, a German daily has suggested.

The Whites have now agreed a deal with Hoffenheim for the midfielder which will see the German outfit net a fee of €20m plus add-ons for Stach’s signature.

Leeds had already fleshed out personal terms with Stach’s camp and the deal is expected to happen quickly.

Despite Hoffenheim having a season to forget last term as they flirted with relegation from the Bundesliga, Stach was still a key man and a commanding figure in their midfield.

Losing him is likely to be tough to take and German daily Bild have dubbed it ‘a stab in the heart of Hoffenheim fans!”

Stach cost Hoffenheim €11m to sign from Mainz and will be making a profit when he is sold to Leeds.

He regularly started for Hoffenheim, but it was noted that ‘his development at Hoffenheim has stagnated recently’.

Player Ethan Ampadu Brenden Aaronson Lukas Nmecha Ao Tanaka Sebastiaan Bornauw Ilia Gruev Max Wober Players with Bundesliga experience in the Leeds United squad

Leeds will hope they do not need to make use of Stach’s experience fighting a relegation battle, but it could come in handy if they do.

The Whites may not have finished shopping in the Bundesliga yet as they are keen on Augsburg goalkeeper Finn Dahmen.

The Premier League new boys have already landed Lukas Nmecha and Sebastiaan Bornauw from Bundesliga clubs, with Stach to follow.

Daniel Farke already had a number of players with Bundesliga experience in his squad last season when the Whites won the Championship to earn promotion to the Premier League.

Leeds played out a 0-0 draw with rivals Manchester United in a pre-season friendly in Sweden on Saturday as the continued their preparations.