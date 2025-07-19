Dan Mullan/Getty Images

Liverpool midfielder Alexis Mac Allister has been training separately in recent days as the Reds continue their pre-season preparations.

The Argentine midfielder was a key man in Liverpool’s Premier League title win last season and is expected to be an important member of the side again in the approaching campaign.

He made 35 appearances in the Premier League for the champions last season, but missed the last two games of the campaign with a muscle injury.

Whether that is still affecting Mac Allister is unclear, but according to Italian journalist Lorenzo Lepore, he ‘has been training separately in recent days’.

That is because he has been ‘focusing on the rehabilitation of an old injury’.

Liverpool have a host of friendlies coming up in the approaching weeks, starting with a meeting against AC Milan next Saturday.

Then, as another part of their Asian tour, they take on Japanese side Yokohama F Marinos.

Competition Appearances Premier League 35 Champions League 8 EFL Cup 6 FA Cup – Alexis Mac Allister’s appearances by competition last season

Athletic Bilbao are the visitors to Anfield on 4th August, as the Liverpool home fans get an up close look at the club’s new signings, with Hugo Ekitike now closing in on heading to the Premier League champions.

Then in the final warm-up before the new season, Liverpool take on Crystal Palace at Wembley in the Community Shield.

Reds boss Arne Slot will want to make sure that Mac Allister is carrying no injury niggles by the time the Premier League season kicks off with a visit from Bournemouth on 15th August.

And all eyes will therefore be on how many minutes he gets on the pitch over the course of pre-season.

Winning the Bournemouth game looks important given Liverpool’s next two league matches before September’s international break are against Newcastle United and Arsenal, respectively.