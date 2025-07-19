Matthias Hangst/Getty Images

One of Celtic‘s attacking players is now rapidly closing in on a move away from Celtic Park and he will have ‘medical tests on Monday’ with the club looking to sign him.

Bhoys boss Brendan Rodgers is bidding to build on last season’s superb campaign, which saw the club make real progress in the Champions League and comfortably win the Scottish Premiership title.

While Nicolas Kuhn has been lost to Italian outfit Como, Rodgers has added Benjamin Nygren and Kieran Tierney to boost his options.

Now there is set to be another departure from Celtic soon in the shape of attacker Luis Palma.

Palma spent the second half of last season on loan in Greece with Olympiacos and is on his way out once again, this time to Poland with Lech Poznan.

The attacker ‘will arrive in Poznan on Sunday’, according to Polish journalist Tomasz Wlodarczyk.

He will then have his ‘medical tests on Monday’ as Lech Poznan try to register him for their Champions League squad.

Club Years Vida 2017-2022 Real Monarchs (loan) 2019 Aris Salonika 2022-2023 Celtic 2023- Olympiacos (loan) 2025 Luis Palma’s career history

Lech Poznan are due to enter the Champions League at the second qualifying stage and will be taking on Icelandic outfit Breidablik over two legs.

Celtic signed Palma from Greek outfit Aris Salonika in 2023, when his performances in the Greek game had caught the eye.

The Honduras international has slipped down the pecking order at Celtic Park though and Rodgers is happy for him to leave.

Palma will join Lech Poznan on a loan deal, but the Polish outfit are expected to have an option to sign him on a permanent basis next summer.

It is unclear what level of fee the permanent option will be set at.

He could potentially play against Celtic in the Champions League.