Nottingham Forest have stepped up their pursuit of Napoli target and Bologna star Dan Ndoye, but their offer has been rejected as ‘too low’.

Ndoye is a wanted man this summer, with Napoli and Nottingham Forest leading the chase, amid suggestions both have an agreement on terms with him.

There is no deal with Bologna however and the club’s sporting director insisted only on Friday that no official offers have landed.

That may well have now changed as, according to Italian journalist Marco Giordano, Forest have ‘stepped up’ and offered a higher salary to Ndoye than Napoli have.

They have also sent a bid to Bologna, but it has been turned down by the Italian side, who deemed it ‘too low’.

Nottingham Forest will have to improve on their proposal if they want to agree a fee for Ndoye, but Napoli are lurking as a real threat.

The Italian champions are ‘not standing idle’ and are preparing an offer for Ndoye, though they are at the same time looking into alternatives.

Club Appearances Basel 97 Bologna 75 Lausanne Sport 49 Nice 37 Dan Ndoye’s appearances by club

Ndoye made 30 appearances in Serie A for Bologna last term, hitting the net eight times and providing four assists for his team-mates.

The Switzerland international also turned out in the Champions League league phase, experience which could be handy for Nottingham Forest given they are in next season’s Europa League.

Ndoye is able to operate on either flank, meaning Nuno will appreciate his versatility.

Nottingham Forest have lost winger Anthony Elanga this summer, selling him to Newcastle United for a fee of £55m.

They could also lose Morgan Gibbs-White, with Tottenham Hotspur prepared to meet a £60m release clause in his contract.

Ndoye has two years to run on his Bologna contract, meaning this summer is likely the moment his value will be at its highest for the Rossoblu.