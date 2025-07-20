Alessandro Sabattini/Getty Images

Armand Lauriente’s move to Sunderland collapsed because there was no final agreement on the player’s personal terms.

The attacker was all set to sign for Sunderland from Italian side Sassuolo after a fee was agreed between the two clubs.

Lauriente even got on a plane with his entourage to fly to seal the move to the Premier League new boys.

However, on Sunday morning it emerged that the deal had collapsed and Sunderland are now looking at other attacking options.

The development has caused real confusion and questions as to why a transfer which was very advanced, did not get over the line.

Now, according to Italian journalist Alfredo Pedulla, the reason for the collapse has become clear.

It is suggested that ‘according to leaks’, the reason that the move has not happened is because Sunderland and Lauriente’s camp were unable to reach a ‘final agreement’ on the attacker’s ‘contractual arrangements’.

Fact Born – 1998 Pro debut – 2018 Played in – France, Italy Joined Sassuolo – 2022 France U21 caps – 1 Serie B goals last season – 18 Armand Lauriente facts

Sunderland, it appears, were unwilling to meet Lauriente’s personal terms demands and that caused the transfer to fall apart.

It is unclear if Lauriente or Sunderland made a late change to the terms which resulted in disagreement, but the end result remains the same in that the attacker will not be joining the Black Cats.

He is still widely expected to move on from Sassuolo this summer after impressing with 18 goals in Serie B last term.

Sunderland want to add extra firepower in the final third to handle the demands of the Premier League and will now need to look elsewhere.

The Black Cats have shown they are not afraid to splash the cash when needed this summer, but agreeing to a contract with Lauriente has proven to be a bridge too far.