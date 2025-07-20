Gareth Copley/Getty Images

Birmingham City and Middlesbrough target Sontje Hansen is becoming a ‘disruptive force in the dressing room’ at NEC Nijmegen, with the club told to sell the winger.

Hansen enjoyed a positive campaign in the Eredivisie last season as he made ten goal contributions in 32 outings for NEC.

The winger was looked at by Leeds United last summer as a replacement for Crysencio Summerville, who was sold to West Ham United.

Burnley were then mooted to have held talks about signing him in the winter transfer window earlier this year.

As such, Hansen is a player who has been on the radar of English clubs for some time and this summer Birmingham and Middlesbrough have shown interest.

Boro even sent officials to the Netherlands for talks earlier this month.

Hansen does not appear to be happy at NEC and things are not going well for the winger at the Dutch side under new boss Dick Schreuder.

Game Final result Feyenoord (H) 1-1 Groningen (H) 6-0 Utrecht (H) 1-2 Ajax (H) 1-2 Ajax (A) 0-3 Heracles (A) 1-2 Who Sontje Hansen scored against last season

He had to be substituted after just half an hour in a friendly against Groningen because, according to Dutch daily De Gelderlander, he ‘did the craziest things’ and Schreuder said he seemed tired.

There also appear to be issues behind the scenes as it is suggested that if Hansen continues on his current course then he ‘will become a disruptive force in the dressing room’, which would lead Schreuder to need to ‘take unpleasant measures’.

It is suggested his NEC team-mates are also concerned about his attitude.

Such claims are unlikely to make Hansen more appealing to clubs considering signing him this summer, though it is noted that ‘his talent is undeniable’.

The Dutch daily suggest though that NEC would be wise to sell the winger.

It could be the case that Hansen needs a change of scenery, which Birmingham or Middlesbrough could provide.

He has a further two years left on his current contract at NEC and that could offer a good opportunity for the club to earn a substantial sum from his departure.

NEC’s friendly against Groningen, which they won 2-1, was a 120-minute affair, with 60-minute halves.