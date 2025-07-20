Ben Roberts Photo/Getty Images

Championship new boys Wrexham have been ‘sniffing round’ Leeds United hitman Patrick Bamford for some time, but there has been an issue which has blocked a swoop.

Leeds are expected to strengthen their attacking options before the transfer window closes, but Bamford is likely to leave.

Daniel Farke has told the 31-year-old that he is not part of his plans for the Premier League campaign ahead, despite the experience he has had in the top flight.

Now thoughts are turning towards where Bamford may go and, according to journalist Alan Nixon, Wrexham have been ‘sniffing round’ him for some time.

There has been an issue blocking a move to the Racecourse though and that is the wages Bamford earns at Leeds.

The striker is likely not going to be in the mood to take a cut on his salary given he is now into his 30s.

That may mean either a different destination than Wrexham is the solution for Bamford, or Leeds agreeing to pay him off to cover any shortfall.

Competition Goals Championship 69 Premier League 24 League One 18 FA Cup 5 EFL Cup 5 Patrick Bamford’s goals by competition

It could be all change in the striking ranks at Leeds as the club are also ready to cash in on Mateo Joseph for £10m.

Joseph is wanted by Real Betis, who recently failed with an offer, while Celta Vigo are also keen on him.

Joel Piroe scored 19 times in the Championship for Leeds last season, but Farke making him the main hitman in the Premier League would be a big call to make.

Leeds remain interested in Fulham striker Rodrigo Muniz, but have not yet made the Cottagers an offer they cannot refuse.

Igor Paixao, another target that Leeds recently presented their project to, is set to move to French giants Marseille as they are close to agreeing a deal with Feyenoord for the Brazilian attacker.