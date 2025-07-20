Andrew Redington/Getty Images

German Bundesliga side Hoffenheim have moved to raid Stoke City for Wouter Burger to replace Leeds United bound Anton Stach.

Leeds have agreed a deal with Hoffenheim for Stach, which will see the Bundesliga side earn €20m plus add-ons by selling him to the Premier League new boys.

The sale has been dubbed ‘a stab in the heart’ for Hoffenheim supporters and the club are moving quickly to make sure they have a new hero to cheer.

Hoffenheim have now struck an agreement with Championship side Stoke for Burger, with the move ‘considered a done deal’, according to German journalist Florian Plettenberg.

Stoke will earn between €4m and €5m from selling Burger to Hoffenheim, with a long-term contract on the table for the 24-year-old.

With matters moving quickly, Burger is set to undergo his Hoffenheim medical on either Monday or Tuesday.

Dutch midfielder Burger made 45 appearances across all competitions for Stoke over the course of last season and got booked eleven times.

Booked against Plymouth Argyle (A) Middlesbrough (A) Swansea City (A) Blackburn Rovers (A) Millwall (H) Preston North End (H) Luton Town (A) Portsmouth (A) Coventry City (A) Millwall (A) Sunderland (A) Wouter Burger’s bookings last season

Hoffenheim finished just above the relegation playoff spot in the Bundesliga last season and will need Burger to hit the ground running.

Burger came through the youth ranks at Dutch giants Feyenoord, but rose to prominence at Swiss Super League side FC Basel.

Stoke snapped up the 24-year-old midfielder in the summer of 2023.

Having clocked two full seasons of Championship football for the Potters, now Burger is heading off on a new adventure and stepping up to the Bundesliga.

He will hope if he can shine in Germany then it can push forward his international ambitions as he has yet to be capped by the Netherlands, despite representing the country at Under-21 level.