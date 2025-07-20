Ahmad Mora/Getty Images

Hull City are looking to sign free agent winger David Akintola as they aim to make additions while operating under a transfer embargo.

The Tigers have had some financial issues this summer which led to a debt to Aston Villa over Louie Barry being paid late.

They have been placed under a transfer embargo by the EFL, which means they can only bring in free transfers or free loans.

Hull may though have found a free agent who can come in, which would give the club a much-needed boost.

The Championship club ‘want to sign’ winger Akintola, according to Turkish journalist Resat Can Ozbudak.

Akintola was on the books at Turkish side Caykur Rizespor last season and featured heavily for them in the Turkish Super Lig.

He clocked 32 outings with the Rize-based side, scoring three times and providing six assists as they finished in ninth spot.

Club Adana Demirspor Caykur Rizespor Hatyaspor Rosenborg Haugesund Jerv Omonia Nicosia Midtjylland Where David Akintola has played

The Nigerian chipped in with a goal and assists against three of the big four in Turkey, in games against Trabzonspor, Fenerbahce and Galatasaray.

Akintola also provided an assist in the Turkish Cup, meaning he ended the season with a total of ten goal contributions.

Hull believe that the 29-year-old can make an impact in the Championship next season.

Akintola is well travelled and has played his club football in Turkey, Cyprus, Norway and Denmark.

He would bring some versatility to the Hull squad, as he is able to operate both on the left wing or the right wing.

Hull have a friendly clash away at Stockport County on the agenda for next Saturday, before they then have a midweek friendly, at the MKM Stadium, against Premier League new boys Sunderland.

The Tigers’ opening Championship game of the season comes away at Frank Lampard’s Coventry City.