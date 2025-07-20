Naomi Baker/Getty Images

Leeds United are ‘still hoping to hit the magic number’ in order to be able to do a deal to sign Fulham striker Rodrigo Muniz.

The Whites have just landed midfielder Sean Longstaff from Newcastle United, while they are rapidly closing in on Hoffenheim midfielder Anton Stach.

Hoffenheim losing Stach has been labelled ‘a stab in the heart’ of the club’s fans, in a nod to his key status at the German club.

Leeds badly need to expand their attacking options though and Muniz appears to be their top target, with one bid so far rejected.

They have not given up and, according to journalist Alan Nixon, are ‘still hoping to hit the magic number’ when it comes to an amount which will convince the Cottagers to do business.

Leeds could end up getting a boost to their transfer kitty by selling Mateo Joseph.

Real Betis are interested in Joseph, having failed with one bid for him in the winter transfer window and then another bid earlier this summer.

Competition Details Premier League 31 apps, 8 goals, 1 assist FA Cup 4 apps, 3 goals, 1 assist EFL Cup 1 app Rodrigo Muniz by competition last season

They have been joined in the chase by Celta Vigo, with Leeds slapping a £10m asking price on Joseph’s head.

As he came through the youth set-up at Leeds, his sale would count as pure profit for the purposes of PSR rules.

That could well give Leeds more wiggle room in the market to back Daniel Farke.

It may also though be seen as a big call to let the Spain Under-21 international move on and one which could come back to bite them if he makes real progress.

One former White though remarked in the winter transfer window that turning down Betis’ offer for Joseph was questionable given he is unproven.

Leeds are likely to want to include a sell-on clause if Joseph does go, in order to give themselves some stake in his future development.