PSV Eindhoven still have work to do on a deal to sign Stoke City star Sol Sidibe, who was included in the club’s side for a friendly against Liverpool today.

Sidibe is wanted by the Dutch champions, who have been trying to do a deal to take him to the Netherlands – and they have been getting closer.

However, Sidibe’s name was on the team-sheet as a starter for Stoke’s friendly clash with Liverpool at the Reds’ training base this afternoon.

PSV Eindhoven fans appear not to have to worry though as, according to Dutch journalist Rik Elfrink, talks between the club and Stoke for Sidibe have ‘looked promising in recent days’.

The Eredivisie champions will though be crossing their fingers that Sidibe does not pick up an injury when he is in action for Stoke over pre-season.

Sidibe made eight appearances in the Championship last season for Stoke as he began to impact the first team.

PSV look to be convinced that he is a bright talent who can play and shine for their first team, and they will aim to get the deal done soon.

Competition Details Championship 8 apps, 1 assist EFL Cup 4 apps, 1 assist FA Cup 1 app Sol Sidibe by competition last season

Sidibe does have a further two years left to run on his current contract in the Potteries.

Stoke also handed him first team action in the EFL Cup and the FA Cup last season, as he also ended the campaign having provided two assists.

The Potters had to battle against relegation from the Championship last term and whether that has played into Sidibe’s thinking is unclear.

PSV have a good reputation for developing young talents and then selling them on for a substantial price.

Sidibe could also get the chance to play in the league phase of the new-look Champions League next season if he can complete the move.