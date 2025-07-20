Nathan Stirk/Getty Images

Middlesbrough will ‘receive an opening bid’ for Rav van den Berg from Feyenoord ‘within 12 hours’ as the Dutch giants push to snap the defender up.

Feyenoord are bidding to strengthen their squad this summer and are set to have an influx of funds when the sale of Igor Paixao to Marseille goes through.

Now they want to bring in Van den Berg from Championship side Middlesbrough as part of their plans.

Feyenoord are aiming for a quick deal and Middlesbrough ‘will receive an opening bid’ for the player ‘within 12 hours’, according to Dutch outlet Feyenoord Transfermarkt.

How much the Eredivisie giants will put on the table for Van den Berg remains to be seen, but they will hope it is enough to convince Boro to do business.

Van den Berg has just two years left on his Middlesbrough contract and cashing in on him now may be the moment of maximum value for Boro.

The centre-back had an injury interrupted season at Middlesbrough last season and finished the campaign with 27 Championship outings to his name.

Game Result Gent (H) 1-2 Union SG (H) 1-1 Cambuur (A) 1-4 Feyenoord’s last three results

Van den Berg showed his fitness earlier this summer though as he played in three games for the Netherlands Under-21s in the European Under-21 Championship.

The Boro man played in games against Ukraine Under-21s, Portugal Under-21s and England Under-21s at the tournament in Slovakia.

Van den Berg came through the youth set-up at Dutch side Zwolle and Middlesbrough snapped him up in the summer of 2023.

Feyenoord finished third in the Eredivisie table last season, ten points off second placed Ajax and eleven points off champions PSV Eindhoven.

The Rotterdam side are involved in the Champions League qualifiers this summer and will enter at the third qualifying round.