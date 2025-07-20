Stu Forster/Getty Images

Sunderland‘s swoop to sign Armand Lauriente from Sassuolo ‘is off’, according to journalist Phil Smith, despite it appearing the attacker was all set for the Black Cats.

Regis Le Bris has been keen to have the former Lorient man at his disposal for Sunderland’s approaching Premier League campaign.

Talks have happened with Sassuolo and a deal look at all set to happen, with Lauriente even being spotted on a plane travelling to complete the move.

Now though there appears to have been an issue in the final stage of talks between Sunderland and Sassuolo.

The two clubs have not been able to reach a full agreement and as a result, the move ‘is off’ and Sunderland have moved away from trying to conclude the deal.

It is unclear at this stage what the sticking points were over the deal, with Lauriente and his camp confident enough about it happening to get on a plane, but they are so major that Sunderland have ended talks.

With the player hugely keen to join Sunderland, all eyes are now on whether there is any way to revive negotiations and get the deal back on track.

Club Years Rennes 2016-2020 Orleans (loan) 2018-2019 Lorient (loan) 2019-2020 Lorient 2020-2022 Sassuolo 2022- Armand Lauriente’s career history

As things stand though, Lauriente will not be joining Sunderland this summer.

The attacker was prolific in Serie B last season with 18 goals as Sassuolo won promotion back to the Italian top flight and that put a host of clubs on his tail.

Sunderland came out on top though, with Le Bris wanting to add his attacking talents to the ranks at the Stadium of Light.

The Black Cats are sure to have other targets in mind and they may now move quickly for them as they try to deliver Le Bris with an attacker who can make a difference in the Premier League next season.