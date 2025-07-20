Pete Norton/Getty Images

Sunderland have made Bologna defender Jhon Lucumi their ‘defensive priority’ despite the competition for the Colombian’s signature being significant.

The Black Cats continue to make moves in the transfer market this summer and appear to have shrugged off their move for Armand Lauriente falling through.

With a fee agreed with Sassuolo for Lauriente and the player travelling with his entourage, a deal was widely assumed to be done for the attacker to be put at the disposal of Regis Le Bris.

On Sunday morning though it emerged that the transfer has collapsed and it has been suggested that Sunderland and Lauriente could not agree personal terms.

They are expected to turn to other options, but reinforcing the centre of defence is still on the agenda at the Stadium of Light.

And, according to French journalist Loic Tanzi, Bologna’s Lucumi is now Sunderland’s ‘defensive priority’ this summer.

However, it is noted that ‘the competition is significant’, with Premier League rivals Bournemouth one of the sides having positioned themselves in the race.

Centre-back Age Dan Ballard 25 Jenson Seelt 22 Luke O’Nien 30 Aji Alese 24 Joe Anderson 24 Sunderland’s centre-backs

Sunderland are hoping that they can come out on top and take the Colombian to the Premier League.

Other defenders have been linked with the Black Cats, including former Aston Villa man Diego Carlos.

Carlos is currently playing for Jose Mourinho at Fenerbahce in Turkey, having joined the club from Villa in the winter transfer window, but could move this summer.

Sunderland, along with fellow newly promoted clubs Burnley and Leeds United, are showing interest in the Brazilian.

Carlos would bring Premier League experience to the Sunderland backline, while Lucumi would have to get used to the switch from the Italian top flight to the English top flight.