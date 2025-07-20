Alex Livesey/Getty Images

Liverpool have now agreed a deal with Eintracht Frankfurt for Hugo Ekitike and the ‘total package could reach €95m’.

The Reds wanted to sign Alexander Isak from Newcastle United as their first choice striker target, but the Magpies have refused to sell.

That saw Liverpool switch to the striker Newcastle themselves were targeting in the shape of Ekitike and soon Eddie Howe’s men were muscled out of the race.

Liverpool got an agreement on personal terms with the Frenchman in place and then held talks with Eintracht Frankfurt to agree a fee.

Now, according to French journalist Abdellah Boulma, there is an agreement and the ‘total package could reach €95m’ when add-ons are taken into account.

It is unclear whether the add-ons included in the deal are easy or hard to achieve.

Ekitike was a big part of Eintracht Frankfurt managing to finish third in the Bundesliga last season as he stepped up following the club selling Omar Marmoush to Manchester City.

Attacker Mohamed Salah Cody Gakpo Darwin Nunez Luis Diaz Federico Chiesa Liverpool’s attacking options

Now Ekitike and Marmoush will do battle in the Premier League as Liverpool try to embark upon a period of dominance in the English game.

Liverpool have already spent big money this summer to bring in Jeremie Frimpong, Milos Kerkez and Florian Wirtz.

The champions could also bring in another centre-back, with Crystal Palace’s Marc Guehi a big target for the Reds, amid Jarell Quansah having been sold to Bayer Leverkusen and Ibrahima Konate refusing to sign a new contract.

Konate is wanted by Real Madrid and is keen on the move, though the Spanish giants are prepared to wait until next summer and sign him on a free transfer as they effectively did with Trent Alexander-Arnold.