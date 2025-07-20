Arsenal have come under fire from Richard Keys for failing to have got a deal to sign striker Viktor Gyokeres over the line yet.

Gyokeres is keen to move on from Sporting Lisbon this summer after a hugely prolific season within Portuguese football.

He wants to join Arsenal and it seemed a deal was close, but the Gunners have still not managed to striker a deal with Sporting Lisbon and now there is speculation about Manchester United potentially hijacking the swoop.

Keys has been watching the transfer saga unfold and believes if Arsenal let Gyokeres slip through their fingers then they will hugely regret it.

He believes that the Sweden international would be the difference between Arsenal finishing second in the Premier League or winning it.

Keys wrote on X: “If Arsenal don’t get this Gyokeres deal done they’ll regret it for ever. He’s top class.

“He’d be the difference between finishing 2nd again – or winning it. Isn’t that worth an extra £10m? What are they doing?”

Club Details FC Porto – 96/97 46 apps, 37 goals FC Porto – 97/98 40 apps, 39 goals FC Porto – 98/99 39 apps, 38 goals FC Porto – 99/00 50 apps, 55 goals Sporting Lisbon – 01/02 42 apps, 55 goals Sporting Lisbon – 02/03 20 apps, 12 goals Top Mario Jardel seasons in Portugal

Arsenal are under big pressure to sign a striker this summer after failing to in recent transfer windows and paying the price.

They have already splashed the cash to sign Kepa, Christian Norgaard, Noni Madueke and Martin Zubimendi.

If Arsenal do not sign a striker though then their transfer business will come under the microscope given the club have not won the Premier League title in over 20 years.

Gyokeres hit the back of the net an astonishing 54 times in just 52 games for Sporting Lisbon last season, but goals in Portugal do not always translate into bigger leagues.

Mario Jardel scored huge numbers of goals for FC Porto and Sporting Lisbon, but when he arrived in England with Bolton Wanderers he made just 12 appearances and scored only three times.