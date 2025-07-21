Malcolm Couzens/Getty Images

Birmingham City are set to bring in £1.3m by selling striker Alfie May to League One outfit Huddersfield Town.

Huddersfield had a disappointing last campaign during which they failed to make the playoffs and are aiming for better next term with a new manager at the helm in the shape of Lee Grant.

The Terriers want to make additions and were keen to sign Danny Imray from Crystal Palace, but despite being in pole position, he ultimately joined Steve Bruce’s Blackpool.

Now Huddersfield are rapidly closing in on signing Birmingham striker May, who has been prolific at League One level.

They are thrashing out a fee of £1.3m with Birmingham for May, according to journalist Darren Witcoop, which includes add-ons.

May helped Birmingham to win the League One title in style last season and landing him would be a coup for Huddersfield as they seek to turbo-charge a promotion push next term.

The striker admitted towards the end of last season that he felt he had underachieved and should have scored more goals for Blues.

Division Goals League One 89 League Two 17 Alfie May’s goals per division

He ended the campaign having struck 16 times in the league and 17 times overall, in 57 outings, and will want to improve on that at Huddersfield.

May has never played at Championship level and if the move goes through then that will continue, with the striker dropping down to League One once again.

The 32-year-old has another two years left on his current deal at St Andrew’s and Huddersfield will have to make sure he is well compensated.

May started against Huddersfield once last season and scored the only goal in a 1-0 Birmingham win, which may well have stuck in the minds of Terriers scouts.

Birmingham added former Celtic hitman Kyogo Furuhashi to the ranks earlier this summer in an eye-catching signing and May could well face limited game time if he stays at Blues.