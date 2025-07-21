Gareth Copley/Getty Images

Preston North End’s bid to sign Portsmouth star Callum Lang is ‘not progressing’ at the moment, according to journalist Alan Nixon.

North End boss Paul Heckingbottom has been busy in the transfer market so far this summer, adding the likes of Daniel Iversen, Thierry Small, Pol Valentin, Jordan Thompson and Odeluga Offiah to the ranks.

Preston have not stopped their recruitment drive and are big fans of Portsmouth’s Lang, who shone brightly at Fratton Park last term.

The attacker hit the back of the net ten times in 32 Championship outings and there has been talk of an offer from Preston for him.

While North End may well want Lang, a move to Deepdale for the player is ‘not progressing’.

Lang has been in the process of recovering from a hamstring injury and did not feature for Pompey against Crawley Town in a friendly at the weekend.

Portsmouth would likely be reluctant to lose Lang, but the attacker does hail from the north west, having been born in Liverpool.

Club Years Wigan Athletic 2017-2024 Morecambe (loan) 2017-2018 Oldham Athletic (loan) 2018-2019 Shrewsbury Town (loan) 2019-2020 Motherwell (loan) 2020-2021 Portsmouth 2024- Callum Lang’s career history

Before joining Portsmouth, he played his football exclusively in the north, turning out for Wigan Athletic, Morecambe, Oldham Athletic, Shrewsbury Town and then having a spell at Motherwell in Scotland.

Pompey have Lang under contract for another 12 months, but do hold an option to extend that by another year if they wish.

Portsmouth are in friendly action next weekend when they head to the Madejski Stadium to take on Reading.

John Mousinho’s men then have a further two friendly run-outs, with games against Havant & Waterlooville and Zwolle on the agenda.

All eyes will be on whether Lang is involved in any of those games as the transfer chatter around the 26-year-old continues.