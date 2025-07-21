Marco Luzzani/Getty Images

Crystal Palace and Newcastle United linked Malick Thiaw ‘is working hard’ in pre-season training to try to ‘convince’ AC Milan to keep him at the club.

The German defender has been deemed surplus to requirements by the Rossoneri this summer and they have been looking to move him on.

He has had interest from the Premier League, where Newcastle have considered him as a possible centre-back signing.

Crystal Palace are also looking to bring in a new centre-back, as they are expected to lose their star defender Marc Guehi, who remains wanted by Liverpool.

Oliver Glasner’s side have shown interest in multiple defenders and AC Milan’s out-of-favour defender Thiaw is one of them.

Thiaw though has favoured staying at AC Milan and this has not changed in recent weeks.

According to Italian journalist Nicolo Schira, Thiaw is working extra hard over pre-season in a bid to convince AC Milan that they should keep hold of him.

Player Age Fikayo Tomori 27 Malick Thiaw 23 Strahinja Pavlovic 24 Matteo Gabbia 25 AC Milan’s centre-back options

If the Rossoneri do not change their view on Thiaw then he could well be forced to consider a move elsewhere before the transfer window closes at the start of September.

The German has been on the Italian club’s books since 2022 and has made a total of 85 appearances for the Serie A giants.

He fell out of favour at the end of the previous season and is now working under a new manager at AC Milan in the shape of the experienced Massimiliano Allegri.

Thiaw, who has been capped by Germany at senior international level, was snapped up by AC Milan from German giants Schalke, with the Rossoneri forking out an initial €5m.

He is due to turn 24 years old next month.