Mike Hewitt/Getty Images

Sunderland are still one of two possible destinations for Granit Xhaka, with Fenerbahce the other, despite both having bids rejected, as both ‘want to improve their bids’.

Former Arsenal midfield star Xhaka has emerged as a top midfield target for clubs in the market for an experienced man in the engine room this summer.

Regis Le Bris has strengthened the Sunderland engine room as he made Enzo Le Fee’s loan permanent and spent substantial money on Habib Diarra and Noah Sadiki.

Sunderland looked at Lazio’s Matteo Guendouzi, but have all their eggs now in the Xhaka basket and he is a genuine target for them.

Bayer Leverkusen’s Xhaka has been Sunderland’s top target in recent weeks and it has been suggested that they have had an offer rejected by the German club.

Fenerbahce have also had an offer turned down, but are also not giving up as Xhaka is ‘very enthusiastic’ about the prospect of heading to Turkey to play for Jose Mourinho.

And, according to German journalist Florian Plettenberg, Sunderland and Fenerbahce remain two potential destinations for Xhaka this summer.

League Appearances Premier League 225 Bundesliga 174 Swiss Super League 63 Granit Xhaka’s appearances by league

With both sides having had proposals rejected, the both ‘want to improve their bids’ in an effort to sign Xhaka and a deal is possible.

Die Werskelf are well aware the interest is continuing and whether something happens or not ‘depends on the offers’.

Xhaka’s contract runs until the summer of 2028 and if Leverkusen do not receive an offer good enough for him, the Switzerland skipper could end up staying at the Bundesliga side.

Saudi Pro League side Neom are no longer in the race for Xhaka.

How long Sunderland will continue to chase Xhaka remains to be seen as they will likely have alternative options on their list this summer.