David Rogers/Getty Images

Derby County and West Brom are facing competition from Championship clubs and German clubs for Liverpool’s highly-rated James McConnell, who is expected to leave on loan after signing a long-term deal with the club.

John Eustace is looking to add to his Derby squad this summer after keeping the club afloat, but did lose out on defender Nat Phillips to West Brom.

The club hierarchy have started backing the manager, as five new signings have already been made this summer, but their interest in Josh Windass did not bear fruit as he is Wrexham bound.

West Brom have young Ryan Mason as their new manager, and they have strengthened with Phillips, George Campbell and Aune Heggebe.

Now Derby and West Brom are looking to add quality to their engine room and the pair are again looking to Liverpool for a solution.

According to journalist Lewis Steele, both Championship sides are interested in Liverpool’s McConnell, who is also on the radar of other clubs.

They will though face fierce competition as Ipswich Town, just relegated and armed with parachute payments, along with clubs from Germany, are keen on McConnell.

The 20-year-old midfielder is closing in on signing a long-term contract with Liverpool and following that, he is expected to leave on loan to boost his development through regular first team football.

Derby had Everton’s talented Harrison Armstrong on loan last term and now they want Liverpool’s McConnell on loan.

Liverpool will consider the best destination to develop the young midfielder, who has 13 senior appearances for the Reds, and may well be looking for game time guarantees to be provided.

It remains to be seen if Derby or West Brom will get their hands on the England Under-20 international, or if Liverpool will send him to a different destination this summer.

Liverpool have been unafraid to sanction loans to Germany for players in the past and even Phillips spent time in the country.